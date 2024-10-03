Hurricane Kirk could cause dangerous surf conditions along the US East Coast

Waves from Hurricane Kirk could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions this weekend along the U.S. East Coast as well as in Bermuda, the Greater Antilles and the Bahamas, forecasters said.

Kirk was a Category 3 storm in the central Atlantic Ocean and could strengthen further, but was expected to remain away from land, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

Swells generated by Kirk were expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands on Friday, Bermuda and the Greater Antilles on Saturday, and the East Coast and the Bahamas on Sunday, the center said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The major hurricane was about 1,130 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Leslie formed late Wednesday in the eastern Atlantic and could strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days, forecasters said. It also was not yet deemed a threat to land.

The storm was located about 540 miles southwest of the southernmost tip of the Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the center said.

The storms churned in the Atlantic as rescuers in the U.S. Southeast searched for people unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene struck last week, leaving behind a trail of death and catastrophic damage.

