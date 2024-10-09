Florida officials warn electric vehicles can cause fires in hurricane aftermath

Officials in Florida are warning residents about the possibility of electric vehicles catching fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said Wednesday that after Hurricane Helene ripped through the state late last month, at least 48 fires from lithium-ion batteries were confirmed, 11 of which were associated with EVs.

However, it's not just EVs that are at risk. Patronis said any products containing lithium-ion batteries could catch fire.

"Floridians living on the coastline who own EVs are at risk of those EVs being inundated with saltwater storm surge which presents a dangerous fire threat to Florida families and their homes," Patronis said in a statement. "If you have one of these vehicles including cars, scooters, hover boards, golf carts or children's toys that have been compromised by flooding, please unplug the vehicle or device, and move it safely away from your home or apartment into a clear open space."

Patronis is also calling on EV manufacturers to remind owners to move their cars to higher ground to prevent more fires from breaking out as Hurricane Milton approaches.

"As I’ve stated before, these compromised vehicles and devices are ticking time bombs and my office will continue to coordinate with federal, state, and local officials to ensure consumers and first responders are aware of these fire hazards following Hurricane Milton," said Patronis. "... After the storm, if you do have an EV that has been flooded by saltwater and it remains in your garage or near your home, please remove it immediately to a safe location so that you can worry about fixing your home, instead of rebuilding it due to fire."

Tips if your EV, hybrid, or alternative fuel vehicle is flooded

