Biden surveys storm-ravaged Florida, Georgia, as death toll from Helene tops 200

President Joe Biden continued his tour of southern states Thursday with stops in Florida and Georgia to survey areas ravaged by the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

The president is visiting with federal, state and local officials about the clean up efforts that are underway after Helene made landfall last week along Florida's big bend region as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of Thursday, more than 200 people have died as a result of the storm's impacts.

"Just over a year ago, a major hurricane hit these same communities," President Biden said Thursday from a farm in Ray City, Georgia. "A couple months ago, Hurricane Debbie did the same thing. Three in a row. Three in a row. You've been through hell. Three in a row. And I want you to know, I see you, I hear you, I grieve with you, and I promise you we have your back. We're going to stay until you're restored."

President Biden's visit comes a day after he also made a stop in North Carolina to survey the devastating damage caused by Helene there. In hard-hit Asheville, power has not yet been restored to many neighborhoods, water is in short supply, and cell phone service is still spotty as officials worry it could be weeks before basic services are restored, and even longer until the town is cleaned up.

On Wednesday, President Biden announced he had directed the Secretary of Defense to deploy up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers to assist the North Carolina National Guard in the recovery efforts.

"These soldiers will speed up the delivery of life-saving supplies of food, water, and medicine to isolated communities in North Carolina – they have the manpower and logistical capabilities to get this vital job done, and fast," President Biden said.

The president also approved disaster declarations in states hit by Helene, which has freed up federal funds. The Biden Administration says more than $10 million in individual assistance has been provided to survivors of the storm so far.