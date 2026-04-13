How to change an old or embarrassing Gmail username without losing your data

If you’re still using an old or embarrassing Gmail username you created years ago, there’s now a way to change it.

Google is allowing users to change their Gmail address without creating an entirely new account, meaning you can update your email for professional use while keeping everything tied to your existing profile.

How to change your Gmail address

To update your Gmail username:



Go to your Google Account settings

Tap Personal info

Select Email

Tap Google Account email

Choose Change Google Account email

You’ll then be prompted to create a new, unique username.

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Make sure to pick something you can live with for at least the next year as you can only change your Gmail address once every 12 months.

What happens to your old emails?

Google says you won’t lose any emails, contacts or data associated with your account.

In fact, both your old and new email addresses will still work, meaning messages sent to either address will land in the same inbox.