More eco-friendly products don't always mean less waste, study finds

A new study has found that consumers perceive businesses as more sustainable when they add eco-friendly products rather than remove unnecessary ones.

This is true even when removing products would have a greater environmental benefit.

Cutting unnecessary products can mean less packaging, less production and ultimately less waste.

In one experiment, hotel rooms with more eco-friendly amenities were viewed as more sustainable than those with fewer products.

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"Reusable cups, water bottles and tote bags can all be good alternatives to disposable products, but people increasingly have cupboards full of them," said Dr. Diletta Acuti of the University of Bath School of Management. "I have accumulated around 20 tote bags myself, many given away at conferences and events. One reusable bag is useful; producing and distributing far more than people need risks turning a sustainable idea into another form of overconsumption."

Researchers call it "sustainable additive bias." The takeaway? More stuff doesn't necessarily mean more sustainable.

"Our findings highlight the urgent need for businesses, policymakers and consumers alike to rethink the assumption that sustainability always means adding more environmentally friendly products," Acuti added.