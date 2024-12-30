US Treasury says China-backed hackers breached its computer systems

The U.S. Treasury said Monday China-sponsored hackers gained access to Treasury computer systems.

In a letter to lawmakers, the Treasury said it was reporting a "major incident" in which a third-party vendor that provided tech support for Treasury computer systems was compromised. The Treasury said a malicious actor was able to access certain Treasury workstations and certain unclassified documents they contained.

"Based on available indicators, the incident has been attributed to a China state-sponsored Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor," the letter read.

The Treasury said the compromised service has now been taken offline, and there is no further evidence that outside actors have continued access to Treasury computer systems.

The department says it will work with the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to investigate the breach and its full effects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.