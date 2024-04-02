Watch Now
Costco now offers weight-loss program that includes Ozempic and Wegovy

Costco's health partner Sesame says the program can help a person lose 5% of their body weight in three months, 10% in six months, and 15% in a year.
The injectable drug Ozempic on its packaging.
Posted at 6:51 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 04:57:08-04

Costco is now offering Ozempic in combination with a new weight-loss program.

The warehouse store is partnering with the virtual health care platform Sesame for a subscription program that runs at a discounted price of $179 for 3 months. This plan includes a live video consultation with a clinician, nutrition and exercise advice, and an individualized treatment program, according to Sesame’s website. The website shows an original price of $195 for the program.

The treatment program includes prescriptions for drugs like injections of Ozempic, Wegovy, Saxenda or oral tablets such as Naltrexone/bupropion, Orlistat and Rybelsus. However, additional costs for these prescriptions could apply depending on insurance coverage.

“We are witnessing important innovations in medically-supervised weight loss,” said David Goldhill, Sesame‘s co-founder and CEO, in a press release.  “Sesame’s unique model allows us not only to make high-quality specialty care like weight loss much more accessible and affordable, but also to empower clinicians to create care plans that are specific to — and appropriate for — each individual patient.”

The Centers for Disease Control says 42% of U.S. adults are obese, which is about 108 million Americans, and Sesame says they are hoping to tackle this issue with their new program.

According to Sesame, this program can help a person lose 5% of their body weight in just three months, 10% in six months, and by a year they can lose 15% of their body weight. 

Sesame notes that if you're not insured, the cost of prescriptions for GLP-1 medications like Rybelsus, Ozempic, Wegovy and Saxenda can range from $950 to $1,600, as there are currently no generic versions of the drugs available.

