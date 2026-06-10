What is agentic AI? Why the next AI wave is different

Artificial intelligence is evolving from chatbots and simple search tools into what’s being called agentic AI.

Agentic AI runs tests from start to finish without you having to manually guide every step of the way. Think of it as a digital assistant that never sleeps.

Google’s new AI agent promises to handle multiple tasks in succession, even making purchases. Apple’s Siri AI is expected to be able to create a menu and gather recipes from the web or from your own text messages.

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This type of AI works like the classic AI assistant and is often what many people imagine when they think of artificial intelligence.

The convenience, however, comes with questions: privacy, trust, and whether consumers actually want AI integrated into daily life.

According to a survey conducted earlier this year, a majority of Americans are now using AI to some degree — but 54% are “getting tired of hearing” about the technology.

It’s not just some Americans concerned about AI. Pope Leo XIV spoke in late May, calling for robust regulation of artificial intelligence.

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“It is not enough to invoke ethics in the abstract; robust legal frameworks, independent oversight, informed users and a political system that does not abdicate its responsibility are required,” he wrote. “A more moral AI is not enough if that morality is determined by a few.”

It’s a technology moving faster and promising increased convenience and the debate over its place in society is only beginning.