Half of Americans regularly use artificial intelligence tech like ChatGPT, survey says

Half of Americans are now using artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT and Gemini, according to a new survey from researchers at Elon University.

The school's Imagining the Digital Future Center conducted a national survey in January to see how Americans are using AI large language models, referred to as LLMs.

Researchers said the widespread usage represents one of the fastest adoption rates of a major technology in U.S. history.

ChatGPT launched at the end of November 2022 is by far the most used model to this day, according to the survey. But overall, the use of LLMs is becoming widespread.

"Younger, well-educated, relatively wealthy, and employed adults are somewhat more likely than others to be using LLMs now. Yet, it is also the case that half of those living in households earning less than $50,000 (53%) use the tools," the researchers said.

The technology is more popular among Hispanic adults (66%) and Black adults (57%) than White adults (47%), the survey found. It's also slightly more popular among women than men.

How often the LLMs are used varies: 34% said they use them at least once a day, 18% said they use them several times a week and 10% said they use the tools “almost constantly.”

Half of those who use LLMs like ChatGPT do so for personal use rather than for work. 11% use the models for school purposes, the survey said.

About two-thirds of the people surveyed said they use the LLMs as a search engine, but half of those users look to the technology to help with brainstorming ideas, summarizing documents and planning trips or social gatherings.

Another 18% of users said they've looked up what the models say about themselves and 65% of users said they have spoken conversations or back-and-forth interactions with LLMS — making for an almost human-like relationship.