Canadian children's media company WildBrain purchases generative AI startup

The Canadian children's media company who owns the rights to shows like “Yo Gabba Gabba!” and "Teletubbies" has purchased Personality AI, a child-focused generative AI startup.

The deal between WildBrain and Personality AI is worth up to $69 million.

Personality AI has promoted their AI experiences as "safe-by-design" with AI models based on licensed child characters. According to the company, there are safeguards in place as children engage with them while not retaining child data.

WildBrain says this acquisition will "enable deeper consumer engagement with entertainment IP beyond traditional licensing and content."

Previously, Personality AI was selected by Amazon to develop a generative AI platform for Amazon Kids+. This included Hey Peppa Pig, which was an interactive voice experience that let kids talk with Peppa Pig.

“Personality AI enables more continuous interaction between fans and brands, strengthening our ability to deliver end-to-end franchise solutions to partners," said Josh Scherba, President and CEO, WildBrain. "This highly complementary acquisition positions us and Personality AI as a more integrated partner to IP owners globally through our in-house licensing agency, WildBrain CPLG, while helping support the continued growth of both our owned and partner brands.”