Newly identified dinosaur was a slimmer, more maneuverable cousin to T. rex

Scientists have identified a new meat-eating dinosaur that may change how you picture some of T. rex's relatives.

Invictabellatrix amberina lived about 125 million years ago in what's now southern England. Researchers identified the new species from part of the skull that was found in the Isle of Wight.

It belonged to a mysterious group of predators called megaraptorans. While it was a distant relative of T. rex, researchers say it was built very differently.

"So if you imagine Tyrannosaur, a massive head, a really bulky animal, really comically small arms — Megaraptors are almost opposite, with really slender heads, really long arms, and really long claws," said Cassius Morrison, a PhD research fellow at the University of Leeds. "But they're also very lightweight, so they were much more agile."

Scientists used a CT scan to create a 3D model of the fossil and found a unique combination of features that helped identify it as a new species.

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It wasn't clear if the dinosaur sported the same feathers that some species are believed to have had.

"We suggested that it might have had feathers because many of its close relatives are known to have had feathers," said Paul Barrett, a professor at the Natural History Museum. "So we're inferring that because its close relatives had these features, perhaps it did, too. The color, however, is totally artistic license, in this case."

Researchers say fossils from meat-eating dinosaurs like this are relatively rare, which is part of what makes this discovery significant.