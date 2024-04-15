Golden retrievers gather ahead of Boston Marathon to honor Spencer

Golden retrievers gathered over the weekend ahead of the 128th Boston Marathon to honor one of their own for a cause.

The group MA Golden Meetups hosted the Golden Strong event — attracting dozens to walk around Boston Common together.

The event was in part to honor Spencer, the official dog of the Boston Marathon, who died last year from cancer.

Spencer was named the race's official dog two years ago after completing cancer treatment. He was even given his own race bib.

“On behalf of the B.A.A. and participants from around the world, we recognize Spencer the Dog, who has become an icon and beacon of hope for Boston Marathoners each and every year," the Boston Marathon wrote in a 2022 Instagram caption.

He was known for carrying a Boston Strong flag and cheering on runners during the race.

And he did so for years.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from the event’s merchandise sales were donated to a fundraiser for hemangiosarcoma and canine cancer research.

Spencer was also honored with his very own statue earlier this year, right along the marathon route where he greeted runners for years. The statue depicts Spencer the golden retriever holding a Boston Strong flag in his mouth.