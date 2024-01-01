Sarah Schlieder is a graduate of Columbia College Chicago where she studied science journalism. She has worked at prestigious research facilities, including NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Johnson Space Center, and Argonne National Laboratory. Sarah currently serves as a science and technology reporter for Newsy. In this role, she reports on the latest news in science, tech and health. Sarah is committed to engaging the public in the extraordinary scientific breakthroughs made every day. To communicate science is to shed a new light on a fascinating world. Sarah’s work educates and informs the public about the science that impacts our daily lives and benefits us most.