From the floodwaters of New Orleans to the Amazon River - journalist and filmmaker Sam Eaton has covered the environment and climate change for national news outlets for twenty-plus years, earning three Society of Environmental Journalists Awards for Outstanding Beat Reporting and Outstanding Investigative Reporting along the way. Sam, a former Pulitzer Center grantee, has worked for Marketplace, PBS NewsHour, The Nation magazine, and PRX’s The World.

His films have screened at Washington DC’s Environmental Film Festival in the Nation’s Capital, DOC NYC, The World Economic Forum, and the United Nations Secretariat. He currently serves on the Society of Environmental Journalists board of directors.