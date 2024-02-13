Rosie Cima is a data journalist with Scripps News. She was the 2018 Knight Data Journalism Fellow at the Center for Public Integrity. She also used to work as a staff writer at Priceonomics, and as a politics blogger at MapLight. Other outlets that have published her stories or graphics include: Vox, Quartz, The Washington Post, The L.A. Times, and The Pudding.

She has her M.A. in Journalism ('12) and her B.S. in Symbolic Systems ('11), both from Stanford University. When not reporting, Rosie writes, performs, and records music.