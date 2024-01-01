Roey Hadar has been a segment producer for Scripps News Tonight since April 2023 and has been with the network since 2021. He previously worked for In the Loop with Christian Bryant, where he helped create some of Scripps News's earliest in-depth sports coverage in the show's series on the intersection of sports, business and culture, "Score Board." Roey has spent over a half-decade producing national TV news, including previous stints at ABC News in Washington, D.C. and at PBS's Washington Week. Off the clock, Roey is probably traveling, cheering on one of his favorite local sports teams, and either playing or hosting trivia. Be careful playing against him though, because he did have a stint as champion on the long-running quiz show "Jeopardy!" in 2019.