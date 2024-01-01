Robert Berres

Robert joined Scripps News in June 2023. Over the last decade, Robert worked as an editor and photojournalist at Scripps-owned TMJ4 in Milwaukee, WI. The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awarded him first place for best feature in a large market for his 2022 story on Thanksgiving Day. Most recently, Robert’s assignments took him to the White House and New York City for the Big East Championship. Robert was born and raised in Wisconsin, and he is eager to trade harsh Midwest winters for the Texas heat.

