Rachel Gold is an award-winning data journalist and a Scripps Howard Fellow. She is a graduate of the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State University where Rachel received bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and Political Science. As a student data journalist, she worked to unravel one of the largest publicly available federal Justice Department datasets. Her research, along with a partner, found the FBI has dissolved more than 1,900 criminal investigations of child sexual abuse in Indian Country in the last decade. The result was the Howard Center investigation “Little Victims Everywhere,” which was awarded an EPPY from Editor and Publisher for top collegiate investigation. After graduating, she was contracted as the sole data researcher for the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting’s series focused on Arizona’s public mental healthcare system. Rachel specializes in data reporting with exclusive findings and analysis.