Photowalks: Traversing the Maritime province of Nova Scotia, Canada

This week, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham explores the picturesque beauty of Nova Scotia, taking a deep dive into its iconic landscapes and hidden gems.

He tours both the well-known and lesser-known landmarks across the region, from the stunning Peggy’s Cove lighthouse to the small-town charm in Lunenberg. Along the way, he shares tips and tricks for capturing high-quality images of this captivating destination using just a smartphone.

Learn about it all in this episode of "Photowalks."