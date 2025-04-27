Watch Now
Photowalks: Traversing the Maritime province of Nova Scotia, Canada

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Stock image of a cove in Nova Scotia, Canada.
This week, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham explores the picturesque beauty of Nova Scotia, taking a deep dive into its iconic landscapes and hidden gems.

He tours both the well-known and lesser-known landmarks across the region, from the stunning Peggy’s Cove lighthouse to the small-town charm in Lunenberg. Along the way, he shares tips and tricks for capturing high-quality images of this captivating destination using just a smartphone.

Learn about it all in this episode of "Photowalks."

