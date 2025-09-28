Photowalks: The sights, sounds and tastes of Chicago

Known as one of America’s most iconic cities, Chicago boasts a rich history, stunning architecture, vibrant neighborhoods, and a food scene that’s second to none — from gooey, decadent deep dish pizza to mouthwatering Italian beef sandwiches.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you to some of the city’s most beloved landmarks, from the towering skyline along the lakefront to bustling corners where locals line up for classic Chicago eats. Along the way, he’ll show you how to capture unforgettable shots — all using just a smartphone.

Learn all the tips in this episode of "Photowalks."