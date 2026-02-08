U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks: The Road to America 250 Pt. 5

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
The U.S. Capitol building.
The streets of Washington, D.C. are a living gallery — where iconic monuments rise beside striking contemporary design, world-class museums anchor vibrant districts, and every vista reflects the nation’s history, power, and cultural diversity.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey through the capital city’s timeless and modern wonders.

Join Jeff as he unveils the best vantage points, offers expert tips for framing D.C.’s legendary landmarks, and shows how to capture compelling images of the city’s unique blend of historic grandeur and present-day energy — all with just a smartphone.

