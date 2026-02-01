Photowalks: The Road to America 250 Pt. 4

The streets of Philadelphia are a living gallery — where historic landmarks stand alongside bold modern architecture, nationally renowned museums anchor diverse neighborhoods, and the skyline reflects centuries of ambition, resilience, and cultural fusion.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey through the City of Brotherly Love’s treasured and contemporary marvels.

Join Jeff as he reveals the best vantage points, shares expert tips for framing the city’s iconic architecture, and shows how to capture captivating images of Philly’s dynamic blend of past and present — all with just a smartphone.