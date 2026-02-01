U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks: The Road to America 250 Pt. 4

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
The "Rocky" statue in Philadelphia.
The streets of Philadelphia are a living gallery — where historic landmarks stand alongside bold modern architecture, nationally renowned museums anchor diverse neighborhoods, and the skyline reflects centuries of ambition, resilience, and cultural fusion.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey through the City of Brotherly Love’s treasured and contemporary marvels.

Join Jeff as he reveals the best vantage points, shares expert tips for framing the city’s iconic architecture, and shows how to capture captivating images of Philly’s dynamic blend of past and present — all with just a smartphone.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

