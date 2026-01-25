Photowalks: The Road to America 250 Pt. 3

The streets of New York City are a living gallery — where iconic landmarks rise alongside cutting-edge architecture, world-famous museums anchor vibrant neighborhoods, and the skyline tells stories of ambition, immigration, and cultural fusion.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey through Manhattan’s historic and modern marvels.

Join Jeff as he reveals the best vantage points, shares expert tips for framing New York’s architectural icons, and shows how to capture captivating images of the city’s electric mix of past and present — all with just a smartphone.