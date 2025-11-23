Photowalks: The most Instagram-worthy landmarks across the US

Some of America’s most photogenic landmarks — the Statue of Liberty, the Hollywood Sign, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, and Mount Rushmore — continue to inspire millions of visitors every year.

On this week's episode of "Photowalks," photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey to some of the United States' most iconic and photographable landmarks.

Join Jeff as he scouts the best vantage points, shares insider tips for framing and composing your shots, and demonstrates how to capture eye-catching images using just your smartphone. Whether you’re after wide panoramas or close-up detail work, these landmarks offer endless creative possibilities.

