Photowalks: The Golden Gate Bridge

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Known as one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, the Golden Gate Bridge blends historic engineering marvel, sweeping Pacific vistas, vibrant city surroundings, and dramatic bay sunsets into an unforgettable visual experience.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you along San Francisco’s most famous span, sharing ways to frame the bridge against fiery skies, capture sparkling reflections on the bay, and play with shifting patterns of light through its towering steel cables. Along the way, he shows you how to create breathtaking shots — all using just a smartphone.

Discover the secrets to photographing this California icon in this episode of Photowalks.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

