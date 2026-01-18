U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks: The Freedom Trail Pt. 2 — Rhode Island

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Photowalks: The Freedom Trail Pt. 2 — Rhode Island
The skyline in Providence, Rhode Island.
The streets of Providence, Rhode Island, are a living gallery — where centuries-old architecture meets a thriving arts scene, historic riverfronts wind through the heart of the city, and the skyline reflects stories of innovation, immigration, and resilience.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey through Providence’s historic downtown.

Join Jeff as he reveals the best vantage points, shares expert tips for framing Providence’s architectural treasures, and shows how to capture captivating images of the city’s blend of old and new — all with just your smartphone.

