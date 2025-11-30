Photowalks: The California coast Pt. 1

Some of California’s most breathtaking natural scenes — dramatic cliffs, golden beaches, rugged headlands, and endless ocean horizons — continue to inspire millions of visitors every year.

On this week's episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey along the California coast, exploring some of its most iconic and photographable vistas.

Join Jeff as he scouts the best angles, shares insider tips for framing coastal landscapes, and demonstrates how to capture stunning imagery using nothing more than your smartphone. Whether you’re after sweeping panoramas of the Pacific or intimate close-ups of textured shorelines, the California coast offers endless creative possibilities.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.