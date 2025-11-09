Photowalks: The breathtaking Zion National Park

Known as one of Utah’s natural treasures, Zion National Park combines towering red-rock cliffs, winding canyon trails, crystal-clear streams, and unforgettable desert sunsets into an awe-inspiring visual escape.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you along some of the park’s most scenic wonders. Along the way, he shows you how to capture breathtaking images — all using just a smartphone — whether it’s the sweeping canyon vistas or the intricate textures of Navajo sandstone.

