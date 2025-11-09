U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks: The breathtaking Zion National Park

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Known as one of Utah’s natural treasures, Zion National Park combines towering red-rock cliffs, winding canyon trails, crystal-clear streams, and unforgettable desert sunsets into an awe-inspiring visual escape.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you along some of the park’s most scenic wonders. Along the way, he shows you how to capture breathtaking images — all using just a smartphone — whether it’s the sweeping canyon vistas or the intricate textures of Navajo sandstone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

