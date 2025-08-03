Photowalks: The best of Route 66

Renowned for its iconic roadside attractions, vintage diners, and endless stretches of open road, Route 66 offers travelers a unique glimpse into America’s diverse landscapes, historic landmarks, and vibrant small-town culture.

Join photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham as he reflects on his trip down this legendary highway, while sharing invaluable insights on how to capture stunning photos — all with just a smartphone.

Discover these essential photography tips in this special episode of "Photowalks" as you journey along the Mother Road, experiencing the heart and soul of Americana.