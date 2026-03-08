U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks: Snapping the beauty of Las Vegas on a budget

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
The welcome sign in Las Vegas, Nevada.
One of America’s most dazzling and recognizable cityscapes — Las Vegas — draws millions of visitors from around the world each year.

On this week’s episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey through the Entertainment Capital of the World, highlighting its iconic resorts, neon-lit streets, and vibrant nightlife.

Join Jeff as he explores the best spots for jaw-dropping views, shares insider tips for composing unforgettable shots, and shows you how to capture the magic of Vegas using only your smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

