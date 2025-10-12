Photowalks: Secrets to stunning shots in Santa Barbara's coastal paradise

Known as one of California’s most captivating coastal towns, Santa Barbara blends Spanish colonial charm, panoramic ocean views, intimate courtyards, and winding hidden alleys into a timeless experience. With its whitewashed walls, red-tiled rooftops, and a backdrop of the Santa Ynez Mountains, every corner invites exploration.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you through Santa Barbara’s most beloved spots — from the vibrant State Street to the serene Mission gardens — sharing ways to frame seaside sunsets and the interplay of light and shadow beneath archways. Along the way, he shows you how to capture unforgettable images — all using just a smartphone.

Discover the secrets to photographing this coastal gem in this episode of Photowalks.