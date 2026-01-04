Photowalks: Our top 20 photography tips

Photography is all about seeing the world in a way others might miss — finding those perfect angles, that magical play of light, and the moments that tell a story without words.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey, sharing his most trusted insights from years behind the lens.

As Jeff walks through diverse scenes — from bustling streets to quiet natural settings — he sprinkles in the techniques, habits, and creative approaches that define his shooting style. Consider them his go-to methods: the kind of practical wisdom that could easily make up a dream list of twenty essential tips for photographers of any level.