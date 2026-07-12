Photowalks: Juneau, Alaska Pt. 1

Known as Alaska’s Capital City, Juneau blends towering mountains, glacier-carved landscapes and rich Indigenous culture.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you through Juneau’s most iconic sights, sharing ways to frame massive glaciers, misty rainforest trails, breaching whales, and the dramatic light that shifts across the Gastineau Channel. Along the way, he shows you how to capture striking images of wildlife, waterfront scenery, and the charm of Alaska’s remote capital — all using just a smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.