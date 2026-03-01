U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks

Actions

Photowalks: Insider tips for capturing the magic of New York City

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Photowalks: Capturing New York City
Woman standing under a 2nd Avenue sign in New York City.
Posted

One of America’s most iconic urban skylines — New York City — continues to captivate millions of visitors every year.

On this week’s episode of "Photowalks," photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey through the heart of the Big Apple, showcasing its world-famous landmarks and vibrant street life.

Join Jeff as he scouts the best vantage points, shares insider tips for framing and composing your shots, and demonstrates how to capture stunning images using just your smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

