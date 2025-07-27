Photowalks: Greetings from Detroit — The Motor City

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham has spent countless hours on the road, capturing the essence of some of the world's most photographable cities — all with just a smartphone.

In this week's episode of "Photowalks," he takes you through the vibrant streets of Detroit, Michigan — a city rich in musical heritage, iconic architecture, and the birthplace of Motown.

Join Jefferson as he reveals some of the best sights around the Motor City, from the historic Motown Museum to tasting some essential Detroit cuisine. Learn all the essential photography tips and tricks to elevate your shots in this episode of "Photowalks."