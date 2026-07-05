U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks

Actions

Photowalks: Fairbanks, Alaska

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Join lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham as he shows off the most photographable places throughout Fairbanks, Alaska — all through the lens of his smartphone. (Scripps News)
Photowalks: Fairbanks, Alaska
The sky over Fairbanks, Alaska.
Posted

Known as the Golden Heart City of Alaska, Fairbanks blends rugged wilderness, rich Indigenous heritage, dramatic seasonal light, and the quiet beauty of the far north into an unforgettable experience.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you through Fairbanks’ most iconic sights, sharing ways to frame the glowing northern lights, icy reflections and the deep colors of midnight sun sunsets. Along the way, he shows you how to capture striking images of wildlife, landscapes, and small-town Alaskan charm — all using just a smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

Most Recent
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.