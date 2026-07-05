Photowalks: Fairbanks, Alaska

Known as the Golden Heart City of Alaska, Fairbanks blends rugged wilderness, rich Indigenous heritage, dramatic seasonal light, and the quiet beauty of the far north into an unforgettable experience.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you through Fairbanks’ most iconic sights, sharing ways to frame the glowing northern lights, icy reflections and the deep colors of midnight sun sunsets. Along the way, he shows you how to capture striking images of wildlife, landscapes, and small-town Alaskan charm — all using just a smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.