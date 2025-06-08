Photowalks: Exploring the 'capital' of Route 66

Celebrated for its timeless roadside attractions, nostalgic diners, and the spirit of Americana, Route 66 winds its way through Tulsa, Oklahoma, offering travelers a vivid experience of the city’s rich history, unique landmarks, and vibrant culture.

From the iconic Blue Whale of Catoosa, a beloved monument to the highway's quirky charm, to the bustling Bob Dylan Center, showcasing the city’s artistic heritage, and the sleek art deco architecture of the historic Route 66 district, this journey through Tulsa captures a delightful blend of sights and stories.

Join photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham as he explores this enchanting stretch of Route 66, highlighting some of its most picturesque locations while sharing invaluable tips on how to snap stunning photos using just a smartphone.

Tune in to this special episode of "Photowalks" for essential photography guidance and inspiration.