Photowalks: Exploring Monterey and Carmel

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Photowalks in Monterey and Carmel
Waves crash along the coast.
Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham has spent countless hours venturing into nature, capturing the untouched beauty of some of the most breathtaking landscapes — all with just a smartphone.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, he takes you along the breathtaking California coast — exploring rugged seaside trails, serene beaches, charming coastal towns, and golden sunsets over the Pacific that showcase the Monterey Peninsula at its finest.

Join Jefferson as he shares his favorite spots in Monterey and Carmel, from dramatic bluff-top vistas along the Pacific to peaceful seaside hideaways. Along the way, he’ll offer essential travel and photography tips to help you capture the magic of these coastal gems.

