Photowalks: Exploring Florida's Safety Harbor and Clearwater

Known as one of Florida’s hidden gems, Safety Harbor and Clearwater combine small-town charm, sparkling Gulf waters, lush waterfront parks, and unforgettable gulf sunsets into a stunning visual playground.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you along some of the area’s most scenic spots — from Safety Harbor’s pier and marina to Clearwater’s famous sugar-sand beach.

Along the way, he shows you how to create breathtaking shots — all using just a smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.