Photowalks: Exploring Florida's Safety Harbor and Clearwater

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Known as one of Florida’s hidden gems, Safety Harbor and Clearwater combine small-town charm, sparkling Gulf waters, lush waterfront parks, and unforgettable gulf sunsets into a stunning visual playground.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you along some of the area’s most scenic spots — from Safety Harbor’s pier and marina to Clearwater’s famous sugar-sand beach.

Along the way, he shows you how to create breathtaking shots — all using just a smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

