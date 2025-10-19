Photowalks: Discover the scenic sights of Columbus

Known as one of the Midwest’s most vibrant and welcoming cities, Columbus blends historic charm, innovative arts, bustling neighborhoods, and scenic riverfront views into a memorable urban experience.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you through Columbus’ most beloved spots, sharing ways to frame city sunsets, reflections along the water, and the shifting patterns of light through historic buildings. Along the way, he shows you how to capture unforgettable images — all using just a smartphone.

Discover the secrets to photographing this Midwest gem in this episode of Photowalks.