U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks

Actions

Photowalks: Discover the scenic sights of Columbus

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Photowalks: Columbus, Ohio
The Columbus, Ohio, skyline.
Posted

Known as one of the Midwest’s most vibrant and welcoming cities, Columbus blends historic charm, innovative arts, bustling neighborhoods, and scenic riverfront views into a memorable urban experience.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you through Columbus’ most beloved spots, sharing ways to frame city sunsets, reflections along the water, and the shifting patterns of light through historic buildings. Along the way, he shows you how to capture unforgettable images — all using just a smartphone.

Discover the secrets to photographing this Midwest gem in this episode of Photowalks.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.