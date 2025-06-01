Photowalks: Cruising Route 66 through the American heartland

Renowned for its iconic roadside attractions, vintage diners, and endless stretches of open road, Route 66 offers travelers a unique glimpse into America’s diverse landscapes, historic landmarks, and vibrant small-town culture.

From the bustling streets of St. Louis, where the Gateway Arch stands as a symbol of westward expansion, to the quaint charm of Joplin, known for its rich mining history and local art scene, and finally to the nostalgic vibe of Galena, famous for its beautifully preserved Main Street, this journey promises a captivating mix of sights and stories.

Join photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham as he traverses this legendary highway, exploring some of its most picturesque locations while sharing invaluable insights on how to capture stunning photos — all with just a smartphone.

Discover these essential photography tips in this special episode of "Photowalks."