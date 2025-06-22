Photowalks: Closing out our trip down the historic Route 66

Renowned for its iconic roadside attractions, vintage diners, and endless stretches of open road, Route 66 offers travelers a unique glimpse into America’s diverse landscapes, historic landmarks, and vibrant small-town culture.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham hit the road, traveling thousands of miles through eight different states to make the scenic road trip from Chicago, Illinois, all the way to Santa Monica, California.

Join Graham as he traverses this legendary highway, exploring some of its most picturesque locations while sharing invaluable insights on how to capture stunning photos — all with just a smartphone.

Discover these essential photography tips in this special episode of "Photowalks."