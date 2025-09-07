Photowalks: Camping and the great outdoors

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham has spent countless hours venturing into nature, capturing the untouched beauty of some of the most breathtaking landscapes — all with just a smartphone.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, he takes you deep into the great outdoors — exploring scenic trails, serene lakes, towering forests, and star-filled night skies that showcase nature at its best.

Join Jefferson as he shares his favorite camping spots, from picturesque mountaintop vistas to peaceful lakeside retreats. Along the way, he’ll offer essential outdoor photography tips and tricks to help you elevate your camping shots.