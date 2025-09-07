U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks

Actions

Photowalks: Camping and the great outdoors

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Photowalks: Camping and the great outdoors
A lake with mountains in the background.
Posted

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham has spent countless hours venturing into nature, capturing the untouched beauty of some of the most breathtaking landscapes — all with just a smartphone.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, he takes you deep into the great outdoors — exploring scenic trails, serene lakes, towering forests, and star-filled night skies that showcase nature at its best.

Join Jefferson as he shares his favorite camping spots, from picturesque mountaintop vistas to peaceful lakeside retreats. Along the way, he’ll offer essential outdoor photography tips and tricks to help you elevate your camping shots.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.