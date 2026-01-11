Photowalks: Boston and The Freedom Trail

Boston’s streets are a living museum — where centuries-old landmarks meet bustling modern neighborhoods, cobblestone paths wind through history, and the city’s skyline tells stories of revolution and rebirth.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey along Boston’s iconic Freedom Trail — a 2.5-mile red-brick path leading to 16 of the nation’s most treasured historic sites.

Join Jeff as he uncovers the best vantage points, shares expert tips for framing Boston’s architectural gems, and demonstrates how to capture compelling images — all with just your smartphone.