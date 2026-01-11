U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks: Boston and The Freedom Trail

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
A bird resting on a statue of a woman in Boston.
Boston’s streets are a living museum — where centuries-old landmarks meet bustling modern neighborhoods, cobblestone paths wind through history, and the city’s skyline tells stories of revolution and rebirth.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey along Boston’s iconic Freedom Trail — a 2.5-mile red-brick path leading to 16 of the nation’s most treasured historic sites.

Join Jeff as he uncovers the best vantage points, shares expert tips for framing Boston’s architectural gems, and demonstrates how to capture compelling images — all with just your smartphone.

