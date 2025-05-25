Photowalks: A trip down the historic Route 66

Renowned for its iconic roadside attractions, vintage diners, and endless stretches of open road, Route 66 offers travelers a unique glimpse into America’s diverse landscapes, historic landmarks, and vibrant small-town culture.

Join photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham as he traverses this legendary highway, exploring some of its most picturesque locations while sharing invaluable insights on how to capture stunning photos — all with just a smartphone.

Discover these essential photography tips in this special episode of "Photowalks" as you journey along the Mother Road, experiencing the heart and soul of Americana.