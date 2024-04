Patrick McGovern is a line producer for Newsy's early evening and prime-time shows. Prior to his role at Newsy, he was a morning show producer in Louisville, Kentucky. Now back in Chicago, Patrick is in his hometown and is able to attend as many Cubs games as he can. Patrick graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with a degree in broadcast journalism.Through his work, Patrick hopes to find new ways to engage audiences from across the country.