Police confirm shooting at a Michigan hospital, suspect not in custody

Troy, Michigan, police say there has been a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital and that a suspect is not in custody.

According to Troy police, the situation appears to be an isolated incident but as they said, the suspect is not in custody. Troy is about 20 miles north of Detroit.

"We can confirm there has been a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital. This appears to be an isolated incident however the suspect is not in custody. Please avoid the area," police said at 8:10 a.m.

An alert went out to nearby residents saying that there was an active shooter near the hospital and for people to avoid the area and shelter in place.

Troy High School is on a light lockdown, meaning students are not allowed to leave the building.

Agents from the Detroit office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also responding to the incident.

Corewell Health issued a statement amid the incident.

"We are working with local law enforcement," the statement read. "Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital is on lockdown. One victim is in the emergency department for medical treatment. Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time. Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly. No other information is available at this time.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.