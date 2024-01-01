Nathan Byrne oversees the OTT team's day of news content strategy and on demand experiences across Newsy's digital distribution. His job is to ensure viewers get the best experience by including coverage of the most important stories of the day, curating topical content and managing special live event coverage. He has more than 20 years’ experience in journalism and mass communication including local television, corporate marketing/public relations and digital startups. He is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism.