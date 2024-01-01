Mya Seals Hill is the booker for Weekend Debrief on Scripps News. A veteran media professional, Mya has over 20 years of experience both in front of and behind the camera. Her natural ease with communicating and connecting with people has led to her booking a wide array of guests - like everyday folks with an interesting story to former KGB agents. As a pop culture and entertainment commentator, her thoughts have been featured on national radio, print and online outlets. A true girl of the Southside, she is a lover of da Bears, da Bulls and her sweet home, Chicago.

