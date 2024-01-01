Minho Kim is a production assistant working closely with "The Why." Before joining Newsy, Minho was an editor-in-chief for Northwestern University's Asian-American quarterly magazine, Nuazn. As a junior in college, he is juggling work and school, trying to finish up his journalism degree at Northwestern. He was connected to "The Why" through an old friend who knew a South Korean journalist contacted by Newsy, and Minho worked as a local fixer in Seoul for Newsy's U.S.-North Korea summit coverage.